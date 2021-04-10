OTHER VOICES: Nebraska high court ruling on adoption by same-sex couples sends important message

A recent unanimous Nebraska Supreme Court decision provides an important message for our state. Same-sex married couples, the court’s seven members agreed, have the right to adopt a child together.

The court’s decision underscores an all-important legal fact: Recognition of gay marriage is a settled part of U.S. law. Thus, Nebraska law allows adoption of a child by a married couple, regardless of the couple’s sexual orientation.

The court’s conclusion points to the need of modern society to show respect to all Americans. A major part of our national history is the gradual extension of legal safeguards — civil rights, voting rights — across the breadth of the nation’s citizenry. The buttressing of legal protections for gay Americans is the latest chapter in that story.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for the court majority, addressed this issue well in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling on gay marriage. The hope of same-sex couples, Kennedy wrote, “is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity under the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”