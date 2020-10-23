OTHER VOICES: Nebraska lawmakers must ensure adequate inspections of dog, cat breeders

The animals covered by Nebraska’s Commercial Dog & Cat Operator Inspection Act, specifically, are meant to become important companions in our households to provide joy, comfort, even help and protection. But rogue breeding and kennel operations can lead to ill-behaved animals, illness and early death — meaning cost and heartbreak for Nebraska families.

In the report, Eskridge asserted that the Ag Department failed to adequately use administrative tools to quickly address problem breeders, was reluctant to go after unlicensed facilities and “did not fulfill its responsibility” to refer complaints to county prosecutors for possible criminal action. The investigation “suggested a culture of retaliation” against people who bring complaints against breeders. The case of a Malcolm kennel, one of several examples in the ombudsman’s report, indicates “that complainants may be harassed while favoritism is showed to certain operators.”

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the whistleblower, Rick Herchenbach, had never been subject to disciplinary action since starting with the department in 1981, but received three such notices this year in addition to a negative performance review and being told the department intends to demote him.