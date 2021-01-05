OTHER VOICES: Nebraska lawmakers must scrutinize call to build $230M prison

Among the questions to be answered about the prison proposal: To make the project fiscally reasonable, will there really be adequate compensatory cost savings by lowering the custody levels, and thus staff costs, at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and the Work Ethic Camp at McCook? Will the state be able to adequately staff the new prison, given how the system continues to struggle with major understaffing problems? Where are suitable possible locations for the 160-acre facility?

A fundamental hurdle at the Legislature is the prison proposal’s $230 million price tag. The ongoing budget demands on Nebraska lawmakers are enormous. In setting each two-year budget, state senators face hard choices amid competing fiscal needs including school aid, Medicaid, support for the University of Nebraska, property tax credits and, yes, the prison system.