OTHER VOICES: Nebraska must take new strides to protect financially vulnerable seniors

Momentum for progress on this issue has been building for years. In 2010, a World-Herald investigation examined concerns in the handling of more than 12,000 incapacitated Nebraskans who rely on guardians, conservators or both. One high-profile case involved a court-appointed guardian-conservator in Omaha who was convicted of stealing more than $400,000 from eight of her wards.

In 2013, the State Auditor’s Office found ongoing problems in regard to protection of vulnerable seniors, and the Legislature responded by creating a set of public guardians to provide such support. This year, the State Office of Public Guardian had more than 100 wards in 40 assisted-living centers, nursing homes and group homes across Nebraska.

There is a waiting list for the services, and the demand for the services is likely to grow in coming years. The state’s population aged 65 and older has increased from 246,000 in 2010 to 324,000 now, heading toward 418,000 by 2030.