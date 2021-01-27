OTHER VOICES: Nebraska's better off without Keystone XL

The words “Keystone XL” first appeared in the Journal Star on July 10, 2008, referencing an open house in York in which a Canadian company solicited input about possibly building a second pipeline across Nebraska.
More than 12½ years later, the proposed pipeline that sought to carry tar-sands oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico remains unbuilt, tied up in legal challenges and the whims of the sitting U.S. president.
Over that time, the Journal Star editorial board has supported the project because of the safety of pipelines relative to other forms of transporting oil, such as rail, and the construction jobs it promised to bring, but continued delays made the pipeline increasingly less feasible.
Now, it appears dead -- and Nebraska will be better off for it.
Ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, TC Energy announced it would suspend work on Keystone XL. With Biden's vow to cancel the project's permit, the Canadian company's announcement likely sounds the death knell for a project that's dragged on for more than a decade.
Four more years of limbo would render the pipeline even less needed than it is today, despite the economic loss such action will inflict upon Nebraska, in terms of both temporary construction jobs and TC Energy’s payments to landowners willing to let Keystone XL cross their property.
Increased investment in renewable energy — wind energy, solar power, electric vehicles, etc. — proves that America’s future will involve fewer fossil fuels going forward, a fact underscored by the growing number of financial institutions and other entities that now refuse to invest in the oil and gas industry.
The country no longer needs a pipeline of this magnitude running through Nebraska — particularly through the Sandhills, as was first proposed.
An oil spill would devastate this natural treasure of Nebraska, dotted by countless rivers and lakes. The ecologically fragile region, with its porous, sandy soil and plentiful groundwater, may never recover.
Even a more easterly “mainline” route, like the one that emerged from the Public Service Commission in 2017 and more closely parallels the existing Keystone Pipeline, would cross dozens of waterways. It also raised concerns about the use of eminent domain for a private company that remain unanswered.
Given that the editorial board has long listed combating climate change among its annual priorities, it’s also become impossible to square our concern with the environment with our support for Keystone XL. Extraction from oil sands produces large amounts of greenhouse gases and toxic holding ponds, in addition to the obvious pollution once the oil is burned.
Biden's plan to cancel the project again — which then-President Barack Obama first did in 2015, before his successor, Donald Trump, revived it his first week in office — excited many Nebraskans, no doubt. But TC Energy's announcement only underscored the finality of the moment.