OTHER VOICES: Nebraska's better off without Keystone XL

Increased investment in renewable energy — wind energy, solar power, electric vehicles, etc. — proves that America’s future will involve fewer fossil fuels going forward, a fact underscored by the growing number of financial institutions and other entities that now refuse to invest in the oil and gas industry.

The country no longer needs a pipeline of this magnitude running through Nebraska — particularly through the Sandhills, as was first proposed.

An oil spill would devastate this natural treasure of Nebraska, dotted by countless rivers and lakes. The ecologically fragile region, with its porous, sandy soil and plentiful groundwater, may never recover.

Even a more easterly “mainline” route, like the one that emerged from the Public Service Commission in 2017 and more closely parallels the existing Keystone Pipeline, would cross dozens of waterways. It also raised concerns about the use of eminent domain for a private company that remain unanswered.

Given that the editorial board has long listed combating climate change among its annual priorities, it’s also become impossible to square our concern with the environment with our support for Keystone XL. Extraction from oil sands produces large amounts of greenhouse gases and toxic holding ponds, in addition to the obvious pollution once the oil is burned.