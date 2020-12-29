OTHER VOICES: Open up Iowa vaccine meetings to the public

There’s probably no decision that government’s making right now that’s more important than how to prioritize who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
We would wager there certainly is no decision that's of more interest to the public.
The first doses of the vaccine were distributed earlier this month, and certain health care workers were the first in line.
We doubt anybody would disagree with that decision. But precisely who will be next — and who will be in line after that — is a discussion that is bound to be controversial.
Which is why it's inappropriate that key figures in Iowa's decisions on this issue are meeting in private.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has decided that a 25-member panel, called the Infectious Disease Advisory Council, can meet in private to discuss this matter before making recommendations.
The group is made up of "experts from the University of Iowa, local and state public health officials, representatives of medical groups and advocates for specific vulnerable populations," according to the Associated Press. The AP said last week it had already met twice this month.
The group will recommend "which groups of health care workers, essential workers and people at risk for severe COVID-19 illness should be considered higher priorities than others," according to the AP. The panel will forward a recommendation to interim public health director Kelly Garcia, who said she then will forward them to the governor.
Garcia says meeting in private is the right one. "You can imagine the type of conversation that the group is having is on prioritization and these are difficult. They are challenging,” she said last week. "I want the clinicians and the other experts in that room to be able to ask questions of each other without additional criticism of what those questions might be."
Garcia says she’s trying to balance transparency and the desire to have a "free flowing" conversation.
We've been in this business long enough to know that in this equation, transparency always loses. Which is indefensible. We can’t think, under the present circumstances, of a process that should be more open to the public.
The state’s open meetings law was drafted so the public is able to observe and take part in important governmental decisions – and so it can judge how these decisions are made.
The department offers a legal defense, saying the group is not a "governmental body," as defined by state law. The argument the department is making is the group was created by an agency, not an executive order or state law.
At least one lawyer who is critical of the decision says this is a flawed interpretation.
We're not lawyers, but the Iowa Code also says that the open meetings law covers bodies that are "formally and directly created by one or more boards, councils, commissions, or other governing bodies" subject to the open meetings law.
We would also note, this is not just a group of people exchanging views in the corridors of the department; it includes a wide range of experts who have a structure, which takes minutes and will have a substantive impact on the decisions being made.
The legalities aside, we also would note there is no law that requires this group to meet in private. In other states, officials have deemed these discussions important enough to allow the public to observe. The Associated Press reports that Wisconsin and California, to name just two, have held similar meetings in public.
We know these are not easy decisions, and they certainly can’t be easy discussions to have. But these are some of the most important decisions that will be made in this pandemic. If the choices are to be seen as credible, it’s important that people understand why these choices were made and what went into them.
Those aren’t the kind of judgments that can be made by reading minutes published after the fact.
To hold these meetings in private is a serious mistake.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has already had its share of missteps in this pandemic. We would urge the department to reverse course in this case in order to avoid perpetuating another.