OTHER VOICES: Open up Iowa vaccine meetings to the public

Garcia says meeting in private is the right one. "You can imagine the type of conversation that the group is having is on prioritization and these are difficult. They are challenging,” she said last week. "I want the clinicians and the other experts in that room to be able to ask questions of each other without additional criticism of what those questions might be."

Garcia says she’s trying to balance transparency and the desire to have a "free flowing" conversation.

We've been in this business long enough to know that in this equation, transparency always loses. Which is indefensible. We can’t think, under the present circumstances, of a process that should be more open to the public.

The state’s open meetings law was drafted so the public is able to observe and take part in important governmental decisions – and so it can judge how these decisions are made.

The department offers a legal defense, saying the group is not a "governmental body," as defined by state law. The argument the department is making is the group was created by an agency, not an executive order or state law.

At least one lawyer who is critical of the decision says this is a flawed interpretation.