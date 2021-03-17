OTHER VOICES: Pass comprehensive tax reform in Nebraska, not piecemeal

“We need to start all over,” Linehan told the Journal Star’s Don Walton last week. “The committee needs to build a package. I think we can do better.”

The Journal Star editorial board wholeheartedly agrees and would suggest that the Legislature take no action on the major tax proposals this session, put together a serious study of the state’s tax system with input from experts with no direct economic interest in its outcome and fashion a package for the 2022 session.

The state’s system unquestionably needs updating. The “three-legged stool” that aimed to balance revenues among income, sales and property taxes was crafted in crisis by Gov. Norbert Tiemann back in 1967.

Over the decades, incentives and exemptions have carved away at the income and sales tax bases, while rising property values and the increasing cost for public education have pushed property taxes ever higher, throwing the stool out of balance.

That balanced approach may very well not suit 21st-century Nebraska.