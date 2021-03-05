OTHER VOICES: Ranked-choice voting would help improve state elections

Maine and Nebraska share one well-known electoral oddity that should be more widely practiced: awarding Electoral College votes by U.S. House district rather than winner-take-all apportionment.

The Pine Tree State led the way with reform to improve elections in this fashion by breaking new ground in 1972, being followed by Nebraska two decades later. But the potential splitting of Electoral College votes isn’t the only change pioneered in Maine.

Voters there also approved ranked-choice voting, a first-of-its-kind idea in the U.S., in 2016 for all state and federal races.

Again, Nebraska has the chance to join Maine in this endeavor – and should seize the opportunity – now that Sen. John McCollister of Omaha has introduced a bill (LB125) to bring the practice to Nebraska in races with three or more candidates.

In ranked-choice voting, rather than selecting an individual on the ballot, voters rank the candidates in order of preference.

If no candidate secures a majority of first-place votes on the first round, the candidate who received the fewest top votes is eliminated, and the second-choice votes on those ballots are elevated. Once a candidate reaches a simple majority, that person wins the election.