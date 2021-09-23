OTHER VOICES: Seeking input on changing standards

Over the summer, a state-approved group worked in Pierre to draft the new social studies guidelines Noem called for, but the resulting proposal was then altered by the Department of Education, removing some references to Native Americans.

This drew sharp criticism, with the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition holding a rally in Pierre last week and calling for Noem’s resignation.

According to the Argus Leader, the feedback received so far to the proposed changes has been largely critical. Also, a public meeting that was scheduled for Aberdeen has been moved to a different venue to accommodate a larger crowd. Whether that meeting happens as planned is not known at this point.

Nevertheless, Noem remains determined to push ahead, based on a Twitter post Monday. She declared: “In every state, radical education activists are scheming in order to impose CRT & Action Civics. I just froze the review of SD’s K-12 social studies standards (because) I have concerns. Restoring honest & true American & South Dakota history in our schools won’t be easy but we must win.”