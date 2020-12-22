OTHER VOICES: Small-business recovery is a vital need for Nebraska

Congressional negotiators have finally reached agreement on a new round of aid to households and businesses hit hard by the COVID crisis. That badly needed assistance, totaling $900 billion, can address a host of needs across the nation and in Siouxland.

In Nebraska, one of the most crucial is helping small businesses get through the next few months.

One of the most painful blows this year is how the pandemic threw so many small businesses into financial crisis. Data from the Kansas City Federal Reserve and the Nebraska Department of Labor illustrate the scale of the harm:

In April, net revenues were down 30%, on average, for Nebraska small businesses.

The same month, a Fed report stated, Nebraska’s “leisure and hospitality industry collapsed, shedding more than 37,000 jobs.”

Retail employment in Nebraska fell from 103,000 in February to 92,000 in April.

At the end of November, the number of small businesses open in Nebraska was 18% fewer than at the start of the year.