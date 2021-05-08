OTHER VOICES: Support JCPA to aid local journalism, communities

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on their platforms; they also decide how much compensation — if any — go to the organizations that actually produce that content.

News publishers produce an immense quantity of material that appears on those online platforms. It's high-quality material, in strong demand by readers, and it generates tremendous ad revenue for the online giants. Consider the events of the past year alone: The arrival of COVID and the extraordinary transformations in our lives due to the pandemic. The important national dialogue regarding policing and a wide array of racial issues. Week after week, month after month, journalists have provided invaluable coverage of those issues.

During that time, the revenue trends for Google and Facebook have been strongly on the rise, powered in considerable measure by the news product generated at the local level. Yet when news organizations demand that these tech giants provide fair compensation for journalistic material, Google, Facebook and other corporations refuse. The tech sector's intransigence unfairly chokes off an important revenue stream for news organizations, needlessly placing a major burden on their financial operations.