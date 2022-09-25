OTHER VOICES: Take advantage of presidential hopefuls' visits to Iowa

In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun.

Several GOP hopefuls have appeared in Iowa -- home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses -- to support candidates for state offices. Thursday night, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sioux City, where he was the keynote speaker at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.

While Pompeo didn’t declare his intentions, he used the buzzwords that would suggest he’s considering a run. He was certainly elusive when it came to former President Trump (who looms over the field until he declares his intentions fo 2024), but he wasn’t bashful about bashing President Biden and his party’s immigration policy.

Missing from the discussion: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. Instead of weighing in on his fellow Republican’s stunt, Pompeo told the crowd, “I’m mostly worried about the 50 that came across (the border) while I was speaking this morning.”

Bob and weave.

That’s the name of the game now and we’ll see more of it, particularly when likely candidates emerge with books. Before every presidential year, there’s a flurry of “how I see it” books written by former and current senators and representatives. The authors use them to test the waters to see how well their ideas play. (Whether those books even get read is another issue.)

While it can be exhausting for Iowans, the march can be telling. We get a curbside seat to the parade and a first look at who has what it takes to be a party’s candidate. A front row seat at the Miss America Pageant couldn’t be better.

Thanks to our caucuses, we’re a great place to float trial balloons and see what bears watching. That means we can get closer to the candidates (or, at least, we have) and ask those questions that public relations people are determined to circumvent.

In an Iowa coffee shop with a couple dozen residents, a politician can say plenty. In a controlled setting, he or she is simply giving a stump speech.

While it would have been nice if Pompeo had taken questions from the 1,400-plus crowd at the Chamber dinner, he likely knew what he was doing. Considering the shenanigans he saw as a member of Trump’s cabinet, he could have commented on any number of lawsuits or claims.

Instead, he looked as moderate as possible and welcomed the adjective that these boys of fall love: Presidential.

In the coming weeks and months, take advantage of those meet-and-greet opportunities and realize the fate of the country could be in your hands. It’s only just begun.