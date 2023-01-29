OTHER VOICES: Thumbs up for Earleywine, Nelson appointments; thumbs down for SNAP changes

THUMBS UP

Congratulations to Rod Earleywine for being selected the next superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District. We hope your time in the region has proven advantageous to understanding what the district’s needs are and what is necessary to spell success for its students.

THUMBS UP

Congratulations, too, to Mark Nelson who was appointed to fill the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat left vacant when Rocky De Witt resigned after being elected to the Iowa Senate. Nelson brings a rural perspective that should be helpful when dealing with matters important to those residents outside Sioux City.

THUMBS DOWN

In its haste to restrict items on the SNAP food assistance program, a legislative committee unwisely wanted to eliminate meat , flour and other staples. Luckily, insiders say, the meat’s back in but candy and soda are still on the chopping block. We’re OK with that. But meat? Remember where we live?

THUMBS UP

Filed under “I hear the train a’coming”: Some legislators want to limit the length of trains traveling through Iowa. If you’ve been stuck at a crossing for more than 15 minutes, you know how frustrating it can be. Adding restrictions could improve the situation, but it certainly won’t address the need for enforcement. Local officials say there are restrictions. It’s just a matter of enforcing them.

THUMBS DOWN

Colds, flus and (dare we speak it) COVID are still among us. Don’t be cavalier with your health or others’. If you’re not feeling well, stay home, rest, get better. If you expose everyone to those germs, you’re playing with fire that could come back around.