OTHER VOICES: U.S. House vote to decriminalize pot is just first step, but important

A little sprout of history germinated in the U.S. House recently, with passage of a measure to legalize marijuana nationwide and expunge the records of those convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related crimes. The measure won’t become law any time soon, but this first-ever congressional nod to common sense — which, importantly, came with some Republican assistance — is symbolically urgent going forward.

The explosion of state laws across America allowing medical or recreational pot use is increasingly running headlong into the federal government’s draconian policies, which waste public resources and victimize Black Americans with uneven enforcement. This moralistic anachronism will go the way of Prohibition sooner or later. The sooner, the better.

The Democrat-controlled House on Dec. 4 approved the More Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement), which would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and expunge prior convictions. Five Republicans joined most Democrats in the 228-164 vote, the first time either chamber of Congress has approved legislation ending the federal ban on marijuana.