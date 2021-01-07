OTHER VOICES: Unite in revulsion at Capitol Hill rioters and lies that fueled them

Congress sent the right signal Wednesday night by resuming its session -- and by rejecting the effort by a handful of opportunistic lawmakers to block certification of Joe Biden's electoral win. The Jan. 20 inauguration date is only two weeks away and can't come soon enough.

Wednesday afternoon, Trump had a central duty to address the nation and rebuke the rioters for their appalling actions. Scandalously, he refused to criticize them. While calling on them to respect law enforcement and "go home," he emphasized his false claims of a stolen election and said of the rioters, "We love you; you're very special" -- this, at the very time these thugs were brazenly prowling the Capitol, posing for selfies in the House chamber and rifling through lawmakers' offices.

This was a shameful failure of leadership by the president. And it is part of a longstanding pattern by which he feeds a grievance mentality based on irresponsible claims. Sen. Ben Sasse has summed it up correctly: "Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division."