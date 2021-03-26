OTHER VOICES: Vaccinations give us vital leverage to push back finally against COVID

For the past year, COVID has exerted powerful leverage against our society. The virus has pushed us into unimagined disruptions and emergency restrictions. But this year, Americans have an opportunity to push back — hard — to restore stability.

What will finally give us that all-important leverage?

If up to 85% of Americans get vaccinated, the country will achieve the “herd immunity” to stop widespread transmission of the virus. That will help us finally turn the corner and move the country toward something approaching normal.

At this point, we have a long way to go.

About 31.5% of the total U.S. population older than 18 has received at least one dose, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 17.1% is fully vaccinated. More than 40% of adults 65 and older are fully vaccinated, which has been crucial in lowering the transmission level and deaths in nursing homes.

Federal, state and local entities are working hard to keep the vaccination train moving down the track. In our area, people generally have given strong praise for the efficiency of local vaccination clinics. So many health care professionals and volunteers are working hard to see that people receive needed protection from the virus.