OTHER VOICES: With COVID cases on the rise, adopt safe health practices

The months of COVID disruption have weighed heavily on us all. It’s a wearying, frustrating time. But despite the difficulty, we must persevere by using sensible preventive habits. In Nebraska, Iowa and many other states, infections rates have risen dramatically of late, and health experts are sounding a warning we all need to heed.

“We’re going (down) the wrong path,” Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said last week. “We’re going straight up. We had more hospitalizations (with COVID-19 Tuesday, Oct. 20) yesterday than we’ve ever had in this pandemic.”

Dr. James Lawler, a director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, pointed to how the infection rates have gone up not only in Nebraska’s urban areas but in rural areas as well. “We have entered a dangerous phase of the pandemic in Nebraska... the epidemic is really widespread across the state.”

The average daily number of COVID cases per capita in some rural Nebraska counties well exceeds what New York City experienced this year at the peak of its cases, Lawler said. “This is a really serious situation. We are certainly at risk for our health systems becoming overwhelmed.”