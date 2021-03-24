OTHER VOICES: Year-round Daylight Saving Time could be start to ending bipartisan gridlock

As most Americans push for bipartisan agreement amongst lawmakers -- some sign that they are looking out for our best interest and not just the what's best for their respective political parties -- there may be an inch or two of sunlight that gives us hope.

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) -- they occupy opposite ends of the U.S. map and its political landscape -- are among those leading the charge to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.

And they have other lawmakers -- conservatives, moderates and liberals alike -- coming together (dogs working together with cats, for God's sake) to ensure the sun doesn't set on this legislation.

The bill reflects the Florida Legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round Daylight Saving Time. However, for Florida's change to apply, a change in federal statute is required.

Fifteen other states have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking.

We've said it before, but it bears repeating, particularly this week as we continue trying to compensate for that lost hour that comes from the ghastly ordeal of springing forward: It's time for Nebraska to permanently see the light -- or embrace the dark side.