OTHER VOICES: Year-round Daylight Saving Time could be start to ending bipartisan gridlock

As most Americans push for bipartisan agreement amongst lawmakers -- some sign that they are looking out for our best interest and not just the what's best for their respective political parties -- there may be an inch or two of sunlight that gives us hope.
Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) -- they occupy opposite ends of the U.S. map and its political landscape -- are among those leading the charge to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.
And they have other lawmakers -- conservatives, moderates and liberals alike -- coming together (dogs working together with cats, for God's sake) to ensure the sun doesn't set on this legislation.
The bill reflects the Florida Legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round Daylight Saving Time. However, for Florida's change to apply, a change in federal statute is required.
Fifteen other states have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking.
We've said it before, but it bears repeating, particularly this week as we continue trying to compensate for that lost hour that comes from the ghastly ordeal of springing forward: It's time for Nebraska to permanently see the light -- or embrace the dark side.
We think adopting Daylight Saving Time is the brighter idea, but we’re just tired of changing clocks around the house -- and our own internal ones -- twice a year. Standard or Daylight Saving, it’s time to pick one and stick with it.
It's an antiquated concept. We're no longer in a wartime scenario that requires conserving precious resources. The agricultural community will adjust, and so will our school-aged children who will be forced to go to school in darkness in the dead of winter.
We're tough. We'll adapt.
Last year, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced a bill that would allow Nebraska to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time if the federal government makes the option available and two neighboring states also adopt the change.
Sadly, the bill never got out of committee, but this year's version was prioritized Wednesday by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, guaranteeing it will be debated by the full body. The persistence of this bill, coupled with its recent designation, is an indicator that Nebraskans are warming to the glow of additional year-round sunlight.
In all, 36 states have at least considered legislation for year-round Daylight Saving Time. Many now find themselves hamstrung by the need for federal statutes to be changed.
At a time when faith in the ability of lawmakers in Washington, D.C., is at an all-time low, this bill -- low-hanging fruit when compared to some of the issues currently facing America -- could be a first step toward regaining the public's trust.
The clock is ticking.