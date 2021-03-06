OTHER VOICES: Yes, we must change to avoid future blackouts

"The performance of wind and solar is way down the list among the smaller factors in the disaster that we’re facing," Daniel Cohan, associate professor of environmental engineering at Rice University, said early in the week, according to Bloomberg News.

We would note that in Iowa, where the state rivals Texas in wind energy, there weren't these kind of outages. And, yes, it was even colder here than it was in Dallas.

Still, that didn't stop the 'do-nothing' crowd. After their false claims were pointed out, they doubled down or shifted gears.

Never mind the reports that Texas power generators failed to adequately weatherize as they were warned they should do after similar cold-weather events in 2011 and earlier. Never mind they apparently weren't forced to do so. But, as one report noted, winterizing "has never been a requirement in Texas like other states."

Never mind that Texas also has a go-it-alone approach to managing its power grid, which many are now pointing to as a contributor to the disaster.

The truth is that, like with most disasters, there are probably a multitude of reasons for the failure.