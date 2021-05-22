OUR OPINION: A midnight mask order wasn't necessary

At a time when most K-12 students were in bed, Gov. Kim Reynolds passed a mask order late Thursday that said schools couldn’t require students or staff to wear them.

Never mind that it was far too late for parents to prep or even know the shift had occurred. Reynolds wanted to make a point – why, we don’t know – and did it at the worst possible time.

With just days left in most school years and the start of vaccinations for teenagers, it seems like nothing more than a grab for attention designed to land time on the morning cable news shows.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommended that schools use masks for the rest of the year and has urged those who aren’t vaccinated to continue to wear them. So why was Reynolds so eager to take a midnight run at something that didn’t need last-minute fixing?

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decision,” she said.

But is it?