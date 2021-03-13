OUR OPINION: After abrupt end in 2020, NAIA tourney returns to Sioux City

Athletes felt the crush of the coronavirus pandemic one year ago when the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament abruptly ended.

Teams that worked to make it to nationals were sent home, fans were left without a clear winner and the country was thrust into a year-long waiting game.

Now, as the Tyson Events Center prepares to host a single-division tournament this week, life is a bit different. We’re still dealing with COVID-19. We’re still social distancing and limiting crowds. But we’re also entering a period of optimism.

Thursday night, President Biden said the country will have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May. That says we may see some degree of normalcy by summer.

Meanwhile, we have a tournament to host. Sixteen qualifiers from around the country will begin play Thursday, with the national champion crowned on March 23.

What does that mean for us? It means we have another chance to show how hospitable Siouxland can be and why we’re considered their “tournament town.”

What we can do? Be helpful. Be supportive. Be winners.