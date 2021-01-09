OUR OPINION: After assault on Capitol, we are at a crossroads

Where do we go from here?

That’s a question we posed regional leaders following the chaos at the Capitol last week. How do Americans move forward, repair the damage and prevent it from happening again?

Clearly, security is not what we were led to believe. If this building contains the leaders of our country and it easily can be entered, something is wrong – or someone was woefully unprepared. An investigation needs to be launched.

Second, terrorists shouldn’t be calmly escorted out of the building, they should be arrested and prosecuted. Considering there were thousands on the steps, climbing the walls and making themselves at home in elected officials’ offices, crimes have been committed. Those high-tech facial identification programs need to be working around the clock, making sure those who were guilty are charged.