OUR OPINION: After federal funds run out, Sioux City district should work to keep class sizes small

Second-graders haven’t known a “typical” school year in their educational lives.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had to adjust to a grab bag of learning techniques in their first three years in school, and, in the process, been expected to grasp what their predecessors were taught under less-stressful circumstances.

Now, thanks to federal Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief, or ESSER funds, they and other students will be able to get more one-on-one help.

In Sioux City, that translates to smaller class sizes, more teachers. Already, eight instructors have been hired to serve four elementary schools. Some 36 more are expected to be added.

Overcrowding – a constant school problem – should ease and give those students a better shot at catching up.

Teachers, too, should be able to breathe in this scenario.

Good, right?

Sort of.

After the ESSER funding runs out in two years, school districts will be faced with continuing the “new” normal or going back to larger class sizes. Anecdotal studies should confirm the obvious: Learning improves when students get greater access to teachers.

Before hard decisions need to be made, officials should look for ways to fund the change permanently. Two years may help students – like those second-graders – but it won’t be enough time to figure out how to reinvent the learning process so it can meet the demands of tomorrow’s students.

In the process, those schools will also need to make teaching attractive to a generation that isn’t exactly enamored with education or the curriculum barriers politicians want to put in their way.

Considering all the challenges schools have faced since the pandemic first hit Siouxland in March 2020, the ESSER funds are a hint of hope. Instead of making private schools more attractive, they could ensure a brighter future for public education – something everyone should endorse.

