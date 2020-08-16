OUR OPINION: After virus crisis ends, Washington needs to work on debt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we write this, the question of whether Congress will pass and send to President Trump another coronavirus-related stimulus bill remains unanswered.

To date, Congress and the president have agreed to three virus stimulus packages with a total pricetag of more than $2 trillion. We did not quarrel with them. These extraordinary times have demanded nothing less than extraordinary measures to protect not only the health of Americans, but threatened foundational pillars of our nation's economy. We do not argue the need exists for more stimulus legislation as our country continues to grapple with this unprecedented emergency.

Still, the day will come, probably next year, when a vaccine will end the virus crisis and life in America will, at last, return to normal. That's when our leaders need to get serious about deficit spending and debt.

If a fourth COVID-19 stimulus bill is signed into law with a pricetag of, say, $2 trillion, our country's national debt will reach almost $30 trillion (the debt was $25 trillion on May 1). According to a projection in April by Chris Edwards, director of tax policy studies at the Cato Institute, federal debt - with virus stimulus spending and reduced federal revenue as a result of COVID-19's impact on the economy included - will reach $37 trillion, or 116 percent of gross domestic product, by 2030.