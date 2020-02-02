OUR OPINION: America awaits an answer from the people of Iowa

For most of the past year, Iowans have been listening. On Monday, they will do the talking.

In addition to conducting party business at individual caucus sites across the state, the people of Iowa will cast the first votes of the 2020 campaign for president before attention shifts to the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary. For the obvious reason, Democrats will get the lion's share of attention this year.

Call us biased for our home state if you wish, but we can't conceive of a better place for this process to begin than America's heartland. When presidential campaigns descend on Iowa every four years they find a well-managed state, in which honest government is a tradition, filled with educated, engaged Americans who care passionately about their country, who take seriously their responsibilities as voters and who put candidates to the test. This is a state in which you don't have to be a millionaire to run for president. Everyone gets an equal first chance on an even playing field to sell himself or herself by engaging in true retail politicking at the grassroots level.

