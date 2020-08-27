OUR OPINION: America needs to do better on social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, three guidelines have been driven home by health experts over and over again.

Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social distance.

Simple, but invaluable steps we all should embrace.

Incredible as it is this far into the global COVID-19 crisis, however, it's clear Americans as a whole have more work to do when it comes to social distancing.

Troubling stories and images continue to emerge this summer of largely maskless throngs crowding together for recreation and fun - too often followed by stories of increased virus cases in those same places. Here in Iowa this month, a lack of attention to the need for social distancing is intersecting with the start of classes in K-12 public schools and at the state's three public universities. Leaders at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have threatened students who don't practice proper social distancing with punishment, including suspension.

To those of us doing our part to behave responsibly - not only for ourselves, but in the name of the greater good - unsafe irresponsibility is maddening.

Here's a quick review of where we stand on the coronavirus.