OUR OPINION: America's mountain of red ink continues to grow

* "Growing debt also has a direct effect on the economic opportunities available to every American. ... In addition, high levels of debt would affect many other aspects of the economy in the future. For example, higher interest rates resulting from increased federal borrowing would make it harder for families to buy homes, finance car payments, or pay for college. Fewer education and training opportunities stemming from lower investment would leave workers without the skills to keep up with the demands of a more technology-based, global economy. Faltering support for research and development would make it harder for American businesses to remain on the cutting edge of innovation, and would hurt wage growth in the U.S."

* "High levels of debt not only makes a fiscal crisis more likely, it also reduces our government’s flexibility to respond to future emergencies, unanticipated challenges, wars, or recessions."

* "America’s high debt jeopardizes the safety net and the most vulnerable in our society. If our government does not have the resources and stability of a sustainable budget, those essential programs, and the individuals who need them most, are put in jeopardy."