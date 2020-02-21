OUR OPINION: America's mountain of red ink continues to grow

Perhaps the most important issue in America today about which we expect to hear little to nothing during campaigns for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and president this year is federal debt.
Today, the nation's debt stands at more than $23 trillion. By comparison, the debt was roughly $13.6 trillion 10 years ago; $5.7 trillion 20 years ago. In other words, our nation is moving in the wrong direction on red ink. In fact, the Congressional Budget Office forecasts deficits of more than $1 trillion each year for the next 10 years.
One need not be a financial genius to understand we can't go on like this forever.
According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation (a nonpartisan organization dedicated to addressing America’s long-term fiscal challenges), debt negatively impacts the country in a variety of ways, including these:
* "As the federal debt mounts, the government will spend more of its budget on interest costs, increasingly crowding out public investments. ... As more federal resources are diverted to interest payments, there will be less available to invest in areas that are important for economic growth." (Interest on the national debt is approaching $500 billion per year.)
* "Federal borrowing competes for funds in the nation’s capital markets, thereby raising interest rates and crowding out new investment in business equipment and structures. Entrepreneurs face a higher cost of capital, potentially stifling innovation and slowing the advancement of new breakthroughs that could improve our lives."
* "Growing debt also has a direct effect on the economic opportunities available to every American. ... In addition, high levels of debt would affect many other aspects of the economy in the future. For example, higher interest rates resulting from increased federal borrowing would make it harder for families to buy homes, finance car payments, or pay for college. Fewer education and training opportunities stemming from lower investment would leave workers without the skills to keep up with the demands of a more technology-based, global economy. Faltering support for research and development would make it harder for American businesses to remain on the cutting edge of innovation, and would hurt wage growth in the U.S."
* "High levels of debt not only makes a fiscal crisis more likely, it also reduces our government’s flexibility to respond to future emergencies, unanticipated challenges, wars, or recessions."
* "America’s high debt jeopardizes the safety net and the most vulnerable in our society. If our government does not have the resources and stability of a sustainable budget, those essential programs, and the individuals who need them most, are put in jeopardy."
The responsible position of identifying and implementing solutions to the challenges of deficits and debt - reduced spending, increased taxes, and reform of entitlements - will be difficult and painful, but the irresponsible alternative of burying heads in the sand and doing nothing is worse. Eventually, debt will crush our country.
Again today, we commend those lonely voices, like the Peterson Foundation and the Concord Coalition, committed to speaking stark truth about America's debt crisis. We encourage reasoned advocates for fiscal sanity in Washington, D.C., to continue fighting this good fight, frustrating as the work must be, because it's imperative to raise the profile of this crucial subject.
In the meantime, when you have opportunities to hear from or talk to candidates this election year who want to represent you in Washington, D.C., ask them what measures they support to reduce federal debt and tell them the issue is a priority for you.