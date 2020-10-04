OUR OPINION: Anyone can get the coronavirus. Anyone.

The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate.

We learned that Friday when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump revealed they tested positive for the virus that has run roughshod over the country.

At Tuesday’s debate, the president was quick to chide his opponent, Joe Biden, for wearing masks “all the time” and “hiding out” instead of holding mass rallies.

As much as some don’t like wearing masks (and have filled social media with their rants), they do offer a level of protection. On a very basic level, they point up what an individual can do to be safe and protect others. That simple list – wash your hands thoroughly, avoid crowds, stay at least six feet away from others, wear masks – has proven effective for many, just as health care leaders have said.

Thinking “I won’t get it” isn’t enough. Assume you will and take precautions so you won’t.

Mass gatherings – like the Sturgis bike rally – are an invitation to be exposed. Political rallies and protests are, too.