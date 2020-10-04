OUR OPINION: Anyone can get the coronavirus. Anyone.

The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate.
We learned that Friday when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump revealed they tested positive for the virus that has run roughshod over the country.
At Tuesday’s debate, the president was quick to chide his opponent, Joe Biden, for wearing masks “all the time” and “hiding out” instead of holding mass rallies.
As much as some don’t like wearing masks (and have filled social media with their rants), they do offer a level of protection. On a very basic level, they point up what an individual can do to be safe and protect others. That simple list – wash your hands thoroughly, avoid crowds, stay at least six feet away from others, wear masks – has proven effective for many, just as health care leaders have said.
Thinking “I won’t get it” isn’t enough. Assume you will and take precautions so you won’t.
Mass gatherings – like the Sturgis bike rally – are an invitation to be exposed. Political rallies and protests are, too.
As much as we don’t like sitting at home, we know take-out meals can give us a semblance of our former lives. We also can go to games and participate in activities – if we maintain boundaries. And we can avoid the dreaded “second” wave if we listen to health experts and play by the rules.
COVID-19 has been tamped down in many parts of the world. Countries that have strict guidelines have seen it abate considerably. In the United States, however, we keep testing the boundaries and underestimating its strength.
Now, we should know better.
Lip service (or wishful thinking) doesn’t produce a vaccine. Like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, we need to put our trust in the scientists who are working on a safe, effective vaccine.
It may not come in a matter of days, as the president has said, but it will come.
In the meantime, we need to be vigilant, respectful and united in the hope for a quick recovery for those who have been affected.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Dave Dreeszen, managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer; Chad Pauling, publisher.
