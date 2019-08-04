At one time or another, all of us likely have either said to or heard this from someone: Money doesn't grow on trees.
Our leaders in Washington, D.C., must believe it does, though, or they would be more concerned about the following:
* Federal debt today exceeds $22 trillion.
* According to the Congressional Budget Office, the federal budget deficit will reach roughly $900 billion this year and will exceed $1 trillion each year beginning in 2022.
* Today, federal debt amounts to 78 percent of the gross domestic product, its highest level since shortly after World War II. The CBO projects the figure will rise to more than 100 percent of GDP in 15 years.
In spite of those numbers, the Senate followed the House on Thursday and approved a budget agreement worked out with President Trump increasing spending by $320 billion over the next two years and, as a field, Democratic candidates for president have proposed tens of trillions of dollars in new spending.
Put together, all of this amounts to fiscal insanity. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.
“With the debt already projected to rise sharply in the coming decade, elected officials in Washington can’t afford to become complacent about fiscal policy,” Robert L. Bixby, executive director of the Concord Coalition, said in June. “The last thing they should be doing is pursuing new policies without credible plans to pay for them. Even that low standard of fiscal responsibility still leaves the debt on an unsustainable path.”
Formed in 1992 by the late Sen. Paul Tsongas, D-Mass., the late Sen. Warren Rudman, R-N.H., and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Peter Peterson, the Concord Coalition is dedicated to responsible fiscal policies in Washington. We commend Concord for fighting the good fight on deficits and debt because we share its concerns.
Debt eventually will crush the country, but our elected leaders remain unwilling or unable to get serious about the growing problem. Neither side of the political aisle gets a pass. Growth in federal debt happens under Democratic and Republican presidents and under Democratic- and Republican-controlled chambers of Congress.
Who are today's champions of fiscal conservatism?
We believe every time candidates for president or Congress or decisionmakers in Washington propose or agree to a new plan for spending or an increase in spending for something, they should be required - by law, by sense of responsibility, by moral conscience - to provide specific payment details.
"Putting the budget on a sustainable path will require more than quick-fix solutions such as cutting 'waste, fraud and abuse' or 'taxing the rich.' It will require attention to broader systemic issues ... The debt is a problem. It is not going away on its own. Policymakers and the public should face up to this responsibility," Bixby said in a statement following Senate passage of the budget agreement last week.
The more they hear voices like those from the Concord Coalition across this nation, the better the chance those who hold office in Washington will listen.
