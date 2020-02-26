OUR OPINION: Apply all U.S. resources in fight against coronavirus

Like national defense, protection of public health is an indispensable function of the federal government. Only Washington, D.C., can mobilize the resources necessary to wage a national war against the outbreak of an infectious disease - like coronavirus.

Every day, global concern grows as coronavirus cases and deaths grow. As of Tuesday, more than 80,000 cases of the respiratory illness were diagnosed and more than 2,700 deaths were recorded across the world. The World Health Organization on Monday said it's too early to use the word "pandemic," but urged nations to prepare as if a pandemic was declared.

In the United States, more than 30 cases have been confirmed so far, with no deaths. “Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States," a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Tuesday. "It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

In response, the Trump administration earlier this week requested $2.5 billion in emergency funds from Congress. Some members of Congress, from both parties, have raised concerns the amount requested isn't enough.

