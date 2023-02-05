Do you get the feeling some Iowa legislators hated high school?

Why else would they be so determined to derail an education system that was once hailed as the best in the country?

In addition to their ill-advised private school voucher program, they’ve been talking about book banning – something we haven’t considered since the 1950s. These “red scare” issues – which don’t have anything to do with most Iowans -- are simply designed to plant fear in the minds of parents who worry that problems in our world begin in our schools. They don’t.

The fear-mongering is actually a political thing.

Politicians talk about change as if it’s a bad thing. The internet alone has revolutionized what gets taught, what’s valued in the workplace and what challenges we face.

At a forum with the Moms for Liberty, Gov. Kim Reynolds said if any one school bans a book that book should be prohibited in all Iowa schools. That overreach flies in the face of Republicans’ call for “less government” and totally ignores an even more pressing matter – that ol’ internet.

Just because you ban a book from schools doesn’t make it go away. You can find many of those volumes listed among Amazon’s best sellers. If you put them on a “don’t read” list, they’re probably going to be more popular than if you just left them alone.

The “Leave it to Beaver” lifestyle that the governor and others want to rekindle can’t exist in our society. The naivete sitcoms embraced disappeared when government officials allowed cable channels to air profanity, nudity and violence in their shows and cellphones became a way of life. You can’t insulate a generation if you’ve already removed the wrapper.

And, if you’re not able to control the internet (ask China about that one), you’re not going to keep young people from learning about any number of things.

Helping students understand the world that surrounds them is much better than trying to cancel it.

Maybe a proactive approach would produce more favorable results.