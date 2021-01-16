OUR OPINION: Biden lays out plan to tackle historic challenges

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, he’ll face one of the most difficult presidencies in modern history.
The coronavirus pandemic, a divided country and the threat of violence at our nation’s capitals are more than any administration should have to inherit.
Luckily, the incoming president has used his post-election time looking for solutions. Thursday, he proposed a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that would stimulate the economy, speed up the national vaccine program and increase testing.
While it’s doubtful Congress will give him a blank check to make it happen, the proposal does show he’s ready to go to work and eager to address the country’s most urgent needs. It includes key proponents to combat the massive economic blow the country sustained during the pandemic.
-- $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to $2,000.
-- $50 billion to expand testing and help schools and governments implement routine testing.
-- $20 billion for a national program that would establish community vaccination centers and send mobile units to remote communities.
-- A temporary boost in unemployment benefits for Americans who have lost jobs as a result of COVID-19-related closings and shutdowns.
-- $130 billion for K-12 schools to help reach Biden's goal of having a majority of the nation's K-8 schools reopen safely within his first 100 days.
-- $35 billion to public colleges and universities to cover pandemic-related expenses and to steer funding to students as emergency grants.
-- $15 billion in grants to over 1 million small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as other assistance.
Some aspects of Biden's plan should receive more scrutiny than others, which include $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments and several long-term Democratic policy aims, such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding paid leave for workers, and increasing tax credits for families with children.
Lawmakers also should be mindful of the overall cost of the relief bill, which would be paid for with borrowed money, adding to trillions in debt the government has already incurred to confront the pandemic. We have long expressed concerns about increasing the mounting federal deficit and debt.
But instead of fueling more partisan discord, Biden's proposed package should be viewed as a blueprint for rebuilding, not a misguided executive order.
Republicans and Democrats should veer away from personality debates and engage in meaningful discussions.
To make that happen, Congress has to change its course.
This is an opportunity to “reach across the aisle,” as they like to say, and do more than stoke the flames of divisiveness.
Jan. 20 could be a day of change for everyone.
Focusing on solutions, not problems, we can begin the healing everyone needs.
Four years ago, President Trump got an opportunity to lay out his plan for the country. Wednesday, Biden will get to do the same.
Obviously, there will be bumps in the road, moments of disagreement and challenges. But we, as a nation, need to listen and hear what he has to say.
He comes with decades of experience. He has the ability to heal.
Now, we just need to give him a chance.
Good luck, President Biden.