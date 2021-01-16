OUR OPINION: Biden lays out plan to tackle historic challenges

-- $130 billion for K-12 schools to help reach Biden's goal of having a majority of the nation's K-8 schools reopen safely within his first 100 days.

-- $35 billion to public colleges and universities to cover pandemic-related expenses and to steer funding to students as emergency grants.

-- $15 billion in grants to over 1 million small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as other assistance.

Some aspects of Biden's plan should receive more scrutiny than others, which include $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments and several long-term Democratic policy aims, such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding paid leave for workers, and increasing tax credits for families with children.

Lawmakers also should be mindful of the overall cost of the relief bill, which would be paid for with borrowed money, adding to trillions in debt the government has already incurred to confront the pandemic. We have long expressed concerns about increasing the mounting federal deficit and debt.

But instead of fueling more partisan discord, Biden's proposed package should be viewed as a blueprint for rebuilding, not a misguided executive order.