President Trump's dream of a military parade between the White House and U.S. Capitol on Veterans Day won't happen this year, after all.
Good.
Due to projected cost (estimates continued to rise; one recent estimate pegged the pricetag at $92 million), the idea was shelved last week, six months after President Trump first proposed it.
From the beginning, we opposed the parade. Why? For two primary reasons:
--- Taxpayers shouldn't have to foot an exorbitant bill for what, in our view, appears to be little more than an exercise in ego stroking by the commander in chief. Instead, spend those dollars for something useful within federal departments like Defense and Homeland Security.
--- Our nation doesn't need to display its military might in this fashion. That America is a superpower isn't a fact lost on its citizens, friends or enemies. Leave the grand parades of military force to dictators who seek to foment fear, inside and outside their borders, through propaganda, like Kim-Jong-un of North Korea. As Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said after President Trump suggested the parade: "I think confidence is silent and insecurity is loud. America is the most powerful country in all of human history; you don’t need to show it off.”
We believe better ways exist to celebrate America's veterans in our nation's capital on Veterans Day.