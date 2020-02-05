OUR OPINION: Caucus debacle was embarrassment for Iowa

We may not have learned on Monday night who won the Democratic caucuses, but the loser was clear - Iowa.

To say watching national coverage on Monday evening was an uncomfortable experience is the understatement of understatements. Without question, the optics for our state were awful.

As the hours passed with no reports of results whatsoever, CNN and Fox News anchors, reporters and pundits were left to fill time - and the time was filled with harsh criticisms of and, yes, jokes about Iowa. Over and over again, this basic question was asked: Why do we start the nomination process in this place?

Already facing heat from critics over the state's coveted leadoff position and the complexities/oddities of caucuses from elsewhere in the country, Iowa needed to get this year's Democratic vote right (Republicans held caucuses, too, but the spotlight this time was on Democrats and their wide-open race filled with candidates).

Instead, what happened was disaster.

That isn't the fault of average Iowa Democrats who did what was expected of them as caucus participants, including as volunteers, at individual sites across the state. No, this is on the Iowa Democratic Party.