OUR OPINION: Celebrate Iowa tax cuts, but be wary of hidden costs

Lower taxes? We’ve been hearing that mantra for years. But this year, it could actually come true.

Thanks to bills signed this week by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowans could see a decrease in state income taxes from 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

Additionally, funds used for mental health care services will gradually switch from counties to the state, which proponents say will lower local property taxes. When Reynolds signed the mental health funding bill, advocates saw it as a good sign. Peggy Huppert, executive director of Iowa’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the old way of funding was antiquated and “did not encourage collaboration.” The new model would relieve stress counties felt when considering property taxes for mental health.

And Republicans who control the governor's mansion and the House and Senate say they aren't done cutting taxes. The aim, Reynolds said, is to reduce income tax even further. Other states have eliminated it entirely, which looms as a goal.

On the surface, the changes sound great. But there are some snags.