OUR OPINION: Celebrate Iowa tax cuts, but be wary of hidden costs

Lower taxes? We’ve been hearing that mantra for years. But this year, it could actually come true.
Thanks to bills signed this week by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowans could see a decrease in state income taxes from 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent.
Additionally, funds used for mental health care services will gradually switch from counties to the state, which proponents say will lower local property taxes. When Reynolds signed the mental health funding bill, advocates saw it as a good sign. Peggy Huppert, executive director of Iowa’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the old way of funding was antiquated and “did not encourage collaboration.” The new model would relieve stress counties felt when considering property taxes for mental health.
And Republicans who control the governor's mansion and the House and Senate say they aren't done cutting taxes. The aim, Reynolds said, is to reduce income tax even further. Other states have eliminated it entirely, which looms as a goal.
On the surface, the changes sound great. But there are some snags.
For starters, the income tax bill contained a provision that phases out the state's annual backfill payments to cities, counties and schools intended to make up for lost revenue when the state cut commercial and industrial property taxes in 2013.
According to the Legislative Services Agency, cities across the state will lose $52.4 million, counties will lose $29.6 million and other governmental taxing authorities will lose $10.4 million. To make up for those shortfalls, cities and counties will either have to reduce services or increase taxes.
State Democrats are worried that shifting mental health care services to the state could be subject to the whims of the annual budgeting process. “
The concern: If Iowa experiences shortfalls (or suffers another pandemic), mental health care could be among the first to suffer.
While the immediate goal is to look at further income tax reductions, state lawmakers should also consider what disappears and who might be affected. Voters may be charmed by the thought of lower state taxes but they still could be paying in the end.
Celebrate the reductions for now but be aware of hidden “fees” in the future.