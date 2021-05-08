OUR OPINION: Celebrate these groups who have contributed so much

Nurses, teachers, graduates and fallen soldiers.

Those are just four of the groups celebrated during the month of May.

All are deserving of our praise and attention. All need a day or a week where we can pause to assess what they’ve done during difficult times.

Why, you say?

Working to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses risked their own health to save ours. In tandem with doctors and other health care workers, they were on the front lines of a battle we didn’t know we were going to fight. They didn’t pull back when needed. They tested, treated and vaccinated, getting us to the point where, in Sioux City, we could actually celebrate them at The Journal’s “Nurses, the Heart of Health Care” event. While five nurses were honored at Wednesday's program, they clearly indicated they were merely representing the thousands of others who worked as diligently and tirelessly as they.