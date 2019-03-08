Thumbs up
Community support
After the home of Deanna Jarvis, president of Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, and her family was destroyed by fire on Feb. 28, the community - not surprisingly, given the generous nature of local residents - responded with an outpouring of support.
As of Monday, supporters raised $14,500 for the Jarvis family.
"The community has been extraordinarily generous to us," Jarvis said in a Thursday Journal story.
Governments will share cost of study
The cities of Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, and Dakota Dunes, as well as Woodbury County, will share the $92,450 cost for a study by an Omaha engineering firm of whether a new regional wastewater treatment plant should be constructed in Sioux City. The study is expected to be completed by September.
We believe plant demands of today and anticipated plant demands of tomorrow support the need for inter-governmental dialogue on this issue. Our hope is the cooperative process begun in December ultimately leads to a comprehensive strategy for treatment of wastewater we believe is of mutual benefit to all metro communities.
Tournament returns
The NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship returned to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center this week. The city has been the host community for the tournament since 1998; last month, local leaders announced the annual event will remain at the Tyson through at least 2024.
Through the women's basketball tournament each March, the NAIA Volleyball National Championship each December and, for two years, the NAIA Softball World Series, Sioux City and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics have formed a strong relationship.
We welcome back this highlight of our local calendar and the direct and indirect benefits it provides for our community.
A welcome for new commander
A change of command ceremony at the local air base last Saturday installed Col. Mark Muckey as the new commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.
Before the change of command, the unit honored more than 450 members who served overseas deployments in recent years.
A former Sioux City resident and 1984 graduate of East High School and a member of the Air National Guard since 1984, Muckey was Air National Guard advisor to the Air Mobility Command Inspector General stationed at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, when he was named in November to replace Col. Larry Christensen at the 185th. Christensen, who served as 185th commander since 2014, transitions to chief of staff of the Iowa National Guard at Camp Dodge near Des Moines.
Welcome home, commander Muckey.
Thumbs down
Capitol isn't the place for guns
On Monday, the South Dakota Legislature sent to Gov. Kristi Noem a bill under which visitors will be allowed to carry guns into the Capitol in Pierre.
State government should strive to make the Capitol as safe as possible for everyone. Allowing untrained individuals to carry firearms inside the building will increase the potential for accidents and violence. Instead, we offer this alternative suggestion: Spend the money necessary for creation of security checkpoints with metal detectors at Capitol entrances.
We urge Noem to veto the bill, as former Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a similar bill passed in 2017.