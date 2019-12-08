OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs down

The mind reels

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 showed 53 percent of Republicans surveyed believe President Donald Trump is a better leader than President Abraham Lincoln, The Hill reported on Nov. 30.

Support for President Trump? Fine. Passionate support for President Trump? Fine. Greater than the president who ended slavery and who guided and held our nation together through a civil war? Please.

Over the top

In a campaign appearance in New Hampton, Iowa, on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lost his cool in reaction to a comment from an audience member about his son, Hunter, and Ukraine.

“We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine,” the man, who identified himself as an Iowa farmer, said, according to a Politico report. "You on the other hand sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company and (who) had no experience in natural gas. You’re selling access to the president just like he is.”

"You’re a damn liar, man," Biden fired back. "That’s not true. And no one has ever said that."