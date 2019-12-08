OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs down
The mind reels
An Economist/YouGov poll conducted from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 showed 53 percent of Republicans surveyed believe President Donald Trump is a better leader than President Abraham Lincoln, The Hill reported on Nov. 30.
Support for President Trump? Fine. Passionate support for President Trump? Fine. Greater than the president who ended slavery and who guided and held our nation together through a civil war? Please.
Over the top
In a campaign appearance in New Hampton, Iowa, on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden lost his cool in reaction to a comment from an audience member about his son, Hunter, and Ukraine.
“We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine,” the man, who identified himself as an Iowa farmer, said, according to a Politico report. "You on the other hand sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company and (who) had no experience in natural gas. You’re selling access to the president just like he is.”
"You’re a damn liar, man," Biden fired back. "That’s not true. And no one has ever said that."
The testy exchange included the audience member telling Biden he's "too old" to be president and Biden challenging him with, “Let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test.”
We suggest Biden practice a more measured response to questions and comments on the campaign trail he doesn't like because he undoubtedly will hear more of them.
And that's no malarkey.
Thumbs up
Strong numbers
American employers added 266,000 jobs in November — the fastest pace since 312,000 in January — and the jobless rate dropped to 3.5 percent, matching September as the lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department said Friday. Wages are up 3.1 percent from a year ago.
An annual highlight
The NAIA Volleyball National Championship returned to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center last week. The city has been the host community for the tournament since 1998.
Through the women's basketball tournament each March, the NAIA Volleyball National Championship each December and, for two years, the NAIA Softball World Series, Sioux City and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics have formed a strong relationship.
Tyson officials estimated the volleyball tournament would draw some 21,000 visitors to Sioux City.
The event is an annual highlight of our local calendar and provides both direct and indirect benefits for our community.
Almost done
An 11-year plan to widen Interstate 29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City, to the South Dakota border is nearly finished.
Motorists will encounter some finishing touches to the project in the spring and a bridge over Perry Creek damaged by fire on Oct. 30 needs repairs, but major planned construction should wrap up by the end of this month, The Journal reported last Sunday.
One of the benefits the 12-mile, $400 million reconstruction project will produce is improved Sioux City entrances and exits - a strong selling point in efforts to attract economic development.