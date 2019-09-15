THUMBS UP
Farm states get relief from trade war
China said Friday it will lift punitive tariffs imposed on U.S. soybeans, pork and some other farm goods in a trade war with Washington. The move follows President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to postpone a planned Oct. 1 tariff hike on Chinese imports to Oct. 15.
The developments raise hope that the two economic powers will defuse the prolonged dispute that is threatening global growth. That would be welcome news for crop and livestock producers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and other farm states who stand to lose billions of dollars in additional revenue if the trade war persists.
THUMBS UP
Sioux City Explorers play for first title
After winning 3 of 4 games against the Kansas City T-Bones in the first round of the playoffs, the Explorers advanced to the championship series of the American Association of Professional Baseball.
The Explorers hosted the St. Paul Saints at Lewis & Clark Stadium for the first two games in the best of five-series last week. Unfortunately, they dropped both contests. The X’s faced elimination in Game 3 Saturday night in St. Paul. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, also would be played at CHS Field.
Win or lose, we congratulate the Explorers for another outstanding season of independent baseball.
THUMBS UP
Wells Blue Bunny makes yet another acquisition
Last week, Wells Enterprises Inc. inked a deal to buy Halo Top, a low-calorie brand of ice cream. The sale, expected to be completed in September, is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the Le Mars-based family business.
The previous week, Wells, the No. 2 ice cream maker, struck a deal with industry leaders Unilever to purchase an ice cream plant in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada. In April, Wells bought Fieldbrook Foods, an ice cream company with plants in New York and New Jersey.
We're cheering on Wells as they move closer to its longtime goal of becoming the nation's largest ice cream maker.
THUMBS DOWN
State of Iowa withholds information from the public
The Iowa Department of Public Safety denied an Associated Press open records request for the identities of people convicted of crimes who were improperly granted credentials to work at private security firms.
The revocations came after the discovery that the department granted 5,800 private security employees credentials to work in Iowa without undergoing mandatory federal background checks. The department has for a year worked to retroactively complete those checks.
In denying the request, department lawyer Catherine Lucas cited a state law that says names of employees of licensed security firms “shall be held as confidential.”
But it’s unclear whether that law applies to those revoked. Other sections of the law allow the department to release information about disciplinary action taken against licensees and to confirm whether an individual is an employee of a licensed agency.
State Auditor Rob Sand also declined to release the list, saying its work papers are confidential. But a Sand spokesman said the office believed “that these should be made public” by the public safety agency.
We wholeheartedly agree. The open records law is intended to cast a bright light on information that helps the public and the media render a verdict on how well government agencies and their staff workers are doing their jobs.