Thumbs up
Ready for business
The 27 Flags site within the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City received independent certification through a state program and is ready for development, local and state leaders announced during a news conference at City Hall on Monday.
The site is the 25th in Iowa to receive state certification since the Iowa Certified Site Program began in 2012, The Journal reported.
Located on the southern edge of Sioux City between the Missouri River and Interstate 29, 27 Flags includes 120 acres of industrial project-ready land.
Wise decision
President Trump on Thursday told reporters he will not close the U.S. border with Mexico as early as this week as he threatened to do.
Instead, he said he will give Mexico a "one-year warning" to address his concerns about the Mexican government's response to border challenges.
In a Wednesday editorial, we opposed closing the border due to the negative impact on commerce - in particular, U.S.-Mexico agriculture commerce. Mexico is America's No. 3 market for agricultural goods. Damage to U.S. trade with Mexico isn't something Iowa - a farm state suffering consequences for the trade war the Trump administration began with China last year - needs.
As for the next year, we believe the prudent strategy in response to problems at the border is for the U.S to work with the Mexican government rather than tell Mexico to manage its internal affairs the way we want ... or else. In the larger picture, our nation's illegal immigration mess results from lack of leadership in Washington, D.C. The security, legal, economic and social implications of illegal immigration demand comprehensive immigration reform, including a more-secure U.S. border. Until leaders from both sides of the political aisle stop arguing, finger-pointing and demagoguing and begin talking to one another in meaningful fashion about this issue, chaos will reign.
Get tougher on abuse of animals
Stories filed this week by The Journal's Des Moines bureau indicate state legislative efforts to strengthen Iowa's animal protection laws remain alive at the Statehouse, although obstacles remain.
It's a goal we support.
In the Animal Legal Defense Fund's 2018 annual ranking of states for animal protection laws, only Mississippi and Kentucky rate lower than Iowa. Our state can and should do better.
One step in the right direction would be passage of a bill designed to increase the penalties for abuse of companion animals, like dogs and cats.
A bill debated, but not passed by the full Legislature last year included these provisions for protection of companion animals: 1) Strengthened penalties for mistreatment based on severity of injuries sustained. 2) Strengthened penalties for persons with previous convictions of animal abuse.
We agree with Grassley
In his weekly conference call with reporters on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed frustration with President Trump for his claim, made at a fundraiser for Republicans in Washington on Tuesday, that noise from wind turbines causes cancer, calling the comment "idiotic." This wasn't the first time President Trump shared his disdain for wind energy.
"I wish his staff would tell him I'm the father and now the grandfather of wind energy tax credits. I don't think he knows it, or I don't think he'd make those comments that aren't quite appropriate," Grassley said.
Good for Grassley.
According to the American Wind Energy Association, Iowa in 2018 ranked third in the nation for installed wind capacity (more than 7,300 megawatts, with another nearly 2,000 under construction).
As we have said before, the wind industry is, from any perspective, a winner for our state. In addition to supporting, directly and indirectly, some 8,000 jobs, the thousands of wind turbines dotting Iowa's landscape help keep electric rates stable for utility customers, put more money in the pockets of farmers and other rural landowners in the form of lease payments, create export potential and increase property tax revenue. Plus, it's friendly to our environment.
We know of no link between noise from wind turbines and cancer.
Thumbs down
It is your place
When asked by reporters to respond, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday declined to criticize President Trump for his claim, made at a fundraiser for Republicans in Washington on Tuesday, that noise from wind turbines causes cancer.
She touted the positive impact of the wind energy industry on Iowa.
“I’m focused on the benefits that it brings. We’re proud of it,” Reynolds said.
So far, so good.
As for whether President Trump was wrong about a link between wind turbines and cancer, however, Reynolds said, “That’s not my place (to say).”
We would have preferred a response from Reynolds similar to what Iowa Republican Sen. Charles Grassley offered (see “We agree with Grassley,” above).