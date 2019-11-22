OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

THUMBS DOWN
Really?
Include us among those scratching heads at the state of South Dakota's new anti-meth slogan - "Meth. We're on it."
Really?
We understand which interpretation South Dakota intended to convey, but we question how effective use of the double entendre will be. The fact many people are laughing about the slogan tells us the state's overall praiseworthy campaign to combat the scourge of meth isn't off to a good start.
THUMBS UP
185th honored
We offer our congratulations to the Sioux City-based 185th Air Refueling Wing for receiving the Outstanding Unit Award for meritorious service from the Air Force.
"This is a testament to all of our unit members' hard work and efforts to continue making the 185th ARW a top-notch organization," Col. Mark Muckey, unit commander, said in a news release.
The honor for 2018 marked the 13th time the local Air Guard unit received the award.
Restoration advances
You have free articles remaining.
A $73 million renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building in the 500 block of Sixth Street into a combination hotel and residential/commercial/retail complex is ahead of schedule, The Journal reported on Tuesday.
"We're moving full steam ahead," Alex Cherubin, an assistant vice president of Restoration Iowa, said for the story.
The project is part of the city's Reinvestment District Program, which also involves construction of an agriculture/recreation center at the former site of the John Morrell plant in the old stockyards area; redevelopment to residential and commercial use by Ho-Chunk Inc. of several former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street; and construction of a hotel and parking ramp next to the city's downtown Convention Center.
The Warrior/Davidson project is expected to finish sometime next year.
Encouraged
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, left an Oval Office meeting with President Trump on Tuesday encouraged the Environmental Protection Agency understands the president intends to meet production levels for ethanol and other biofuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard, The Journal's Des Moines bureau reported.
“I left the meeting satisfied that the president was saying the same thing — and (EPA Director Andrew) Wheeler heard him say it — said we got to produce 15 billion gallons,” Grassley told reporters by phone on Wednesday.
The federal RFS began with the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and was expanded and extended by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. It mandates transportation fuel sold in the U.S. be blended with a minimum volume of renewable fuels, like corn-based ethanol.
RFS waivers have increased dramatically under the Trump administration. According to a story from The Journal's Des Moines bureau, no more than eight waivers were granted in any one year between 2013 and 2015, but the EPA retroactively granted 19 waivers for 2016, then granted 35 waivers for 2017 and 31 for 2018.
Within farm states like Iowa, Grassley deserves credit for dogged advocacy of Trump administration adherence to RFS requirements.
Wall Street stays bullish
Bouyed by data indicating the domestic economy remains strong, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pushed past 28,000 for the first time last Friday, The Associated Press reported. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also reached record highs.
For the year, the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each is up by more than 20 percent.