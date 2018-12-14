Thumbs up
Playing for national championship
We add our best wishes to the undefeated Morningside College Mustangs football team, which will face Benedictine College from Atchison, Kansas, in the NAIA national championship game in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Federal grant supports SRTS
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $7 million grant to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council to design and build a new bus storage facility for SIMPCO's Siouxland Regional Transit System, or SRTS, The Journal reported on Wednesday.
SRTS, which provides services to the disabled and elderly in Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee, Ida and Monona counties in Iowa and southern Union County in South Dakota, currently houses its fleet of buses at the city of Sioux City's Central Maintenance Garage on 18th Street.
Thumbs down
Rising
The cost to the state for the Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa program, which provides health insurance to 70,000 children from families with moderate income, will increase from $7 million to $37 million over the next two years due to reduced federal funding, according to an Associated Press story in Wednesday's Journal.
HAWK-I is offered through the national Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which began in 1997.
"There's no doubt Iowa will feel that in its budget," said Anne Discher, executive director of the nonprofit Child and Family Policy Center of Iowa.
Disturbing
In more evidence of the impact opioids are having on the problem of drug overdose deaths in America, numbers released on Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics show fentanyl today is the drug most commonly involved in overdoses. According to the report, the rate of drug overdoses involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl increased by about 113 percent each year from 2013 through 2016. The report, which analyzed death certificates for drug overdose deaths between 2011 and 2016, said fentanyl contributed to nearly 29 percent of all those deaths in 2016, while fentanyl was involved in 4 percent of all drug fatalities in 2011.
The nation's total number of drug overdoses climbed 54 percent each year between 2011 and 2016; in 2016, the U.S. recorded 63,632 drug overdose deaths, CNN reported.
Unappetizing
ESPN's "Outside The Lines" released troubling data Thursday regarding food safety violations in the 111 MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL professional sports venues in North America.
The data, taken from 16,900 routine inspections conducted by local health departments in 2016 and 2017, showed 28 percent of them incurred a high-level violation at half or more of their food stands. A high-level violation is one that poses a risk for foodborne illness.