Thumbs down
Louisianans didn't deserve that
At a town hall meeting in Charter Oak on March 21, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, recounted a conversation he said he had with an unidentified Federal Emergency Management Agency employee who praised Iowans for their willingness to help one another in the wake of flooding earlier this month.
That's good to hear. We couldn't agree more with such approbation from FEMA. Demonstrations of assistance and care we saw, read about and heard about by Iowans for Iowans following flooding was, in a word, extraordinary.
However, King didn't stop there, according to a story in The Journal.
He said this: "But here’s what FEMA tells me - ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, Who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me? We go to a place like Iowa, and we go, we go see, knock on the door at, and say, I'll make up a name, John's place, and say, John, you got water in your basement, we can write you a check, we can help you. And John will say, Well, wait a minute, let me get my boots. It's Joe that needs help. Let's go down to his place and help him.'"
Unsurprisingly and understandably, the quote was denounced by leaders in Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards, for one, called King's comment "disgusting and disappointing."
"When communities are affected by disasters, we come together to help each other, not tear each other down," Edwards said.
We agree. Victims of natural disasters, wherever they strike in the U.S., deserve - in words and actions - support and encouragement from their government and their fellow Americans, today and tomorrow.
Why King felt compelled to knock down another state in this way as he expressed earned admiration for his own is a mystery to us.
King didn't deserve that
A Colorado man faces misdemeanor charges for throwing water on U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, while King was eating lunch in a Fort Dodge, Iowa, restaurant last Friday, The Associated Press reported.
The 26-year-old man was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Dislike or disagree with an elected leader, fine, but an act of this kind crosses the line.
King didn't deserve that; no one who holds public office does.
U.S. House fails to override veto
Republican U.S. Reps. Steve King of Iowa and Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Tuesday voted "no" to override President Trump's veto of legislation blocking his declaration of a national emergency on the border.
The override effort failed on a 248-181 vote. A total of 290 votes, or two-thirds of the chamber, was necessary for passage.
Under the Constitution, Congress is vested with "power of the purse," or responsibility for appropriating money from the U.S. Treasury, as a check on executive branch power. By declaring an emergency at the border so he can bypass the legislative branch and spend billions more than Congress agreed to spend on a border wall, President Trump seeks to thwart the checks and balances that form the foundation of our government. With his declaration of a national emergency, President Trump also seeks to establish what in our view is a dangerous precedent insofar as future presidents are concerned.
What we wished to see from Congress was for members to assert their constitutional responsibility for spending money and prevent what amounts to an ill-advised executive branch power play in which long-term advantages will be sacrificed for short-term benefits.
Deja vu
Traffic camera obsession at the Iowa Statehouse continues during this year's legislative session.
We long ago lost track of how many sessions have included time spent debating, but taking no action on this issue. It's uncertain if this year will produce anything more than additional talk.
On Tuesday, the state Senate passed a bill to ban the devices.
In the House, a bill to regulate traffic cameras is under discussion.
Hmmm, appears disagreement between chambers may result in wasted time and no change to the status quo.
That sounds familiar.
Thumbs up
Remembering Tom Peterson
The Sioux City Community Theatre on Thursday dedicated the Tom Peterson Black Box Theatre - additional staging space located inside its home at 1401 Riverside Blvd. - in honor of the late, popular KCAU-TV weatherman and SCCT performer and executive director.
The addition to SCCT was created through a gift from the nonprofit Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation.
Peterson died in a car accident on Jan. 2, 1994.