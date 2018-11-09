Thumbs up
Donations to ship fund-raiser keep rising
Fund-raising for the USS Sioux City continues to climb, with the total reaching $545,000 this week.
The USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee's goal is to raise between $800,000 and $1 million to pay for the weeklong USS Sioux City commissioning ceremony scheduled for Nov. 17 in Annapolis, Maryland, and establish an endowment to pay for education opportunities for crew members and their families for the 30-year life of the vessel.
If you wish to make a contribution or read more about the ship, visit www.usssiouxcity.org.
Voters turn out
At more than 47 percent, nationwide voter turnout on Tuesday was the highest for a midterm election since 1966.
By comparison, turnout for the last midterm election in 2014 was less than 37 percent.
Positive economic numbers
Government numbers released last Friday showed U.S. employers added 250,000 jobs in October (according to an Associated Press story, the economy has added jobs for a record 97 consecutive months), the nation's unemployment rate stayed at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent in October and average hourly wages for private workers rose 3.1 percent last month from October 2017, the fastest year-over-year gain in nine years.
Art Center plans improvements
The City Council on Monday adopted construction documents for work planned at the Sioux City Art Center.
Proposed changes to existing interior space at a cost of roughly $214,000 are designed to allow for display of more artwork from the center's permanent collection of 1,100 pieces. In a Monday Journal story, Art Center Director Al Harris-Fernandez said the project will allow the center to increase the number of pieces from its permanent collection it can display at one time from between 60 and 70 to between 150 and 200.
Plans follow the opening in September of the Art Center's new 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center.
Thumbs down
Say what?
In a news conference a day after Democrats picked up 28 seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, President Trump said this about Tuesday's midterm election: "I thought it was very close to complete victory."
Hmmm ...