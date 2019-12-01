OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs down
Council repeals pit bull ban
A solution in search of a problem is our reaction to Monday's 4-1 decision by the City Council to repeal the pit bull ban passed in 2008, then upheld in 2010. (The lone vote of opposition was cast by Pete Groetken; good for him.)
As we said before the final vote on third reading, no good reason existed to reopen this divisive debate. We sensed no tsunami of opposition within our community to the ban, which appeared to have worked the way it was intended.
Between 2008 and 2010, past City Councils studied, talked and argued about pit bulls, and vicious animals in general, ad nauseam, listening to both sides. The matter was, finally, decided and we as a community moved on.
Or so we thought.
We hope it doesn't, of course, but we fear repeal of the ban may create legal problems for the city, not prevent them.
Thumbs up
Convention Center improves
A new addition and renovations totaling $3 million were unveiled on Nov. 22 at the Sioux City Convention Center.
The project included conversion of 7,500 square feet of current Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and construction of a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space attached to the new downtown Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.
"We have enjoyed our partnership with the city of Sioux City while operating the Convention Center," Bruce Kinseth, Kinseth Hospitality Inc. executive vice president, said for a Journal story. "The work to the facility is a great benefit to the entire city. We look forward to continuing our partnership and creating memorable experiences for all of our guests."
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages the Convention Center.
Marriott name becomes official
The South Sioux City, Nebraska, riverfront hotel formerly known as the Marina Inn and Delta by Marriott became a Marriott Hotel, the flagship brand of Marriott International, on Nov. 13 following a year of renovations, The Journal reported last Sunday.
Renovations included work on guest rooms and suites, ballrooms, meeting rooms and the hotel's restaurant, Kahill's.
The 181-room hotel, the first Marriott in this metro region, is owned by John Gleeson, president and chief executive officer of Sioux City-based Klinger Companies.
Trusts support students
Plymouth County high school students will benefit from trusts established by siblings Marjorie and Clifford Perry who died in 2016 and 2018, respectively, The Journal reported last Sunday.
Under those trusts, the collective land holdings of the Perrys - a total of 476.67 acres on four farms near Le Mars - were sold at auction on Wednesday, with 40 percent of the proceeds directed to a fund established for college scholarships to benefit students from the seven public and private high schools in the county.
"It's a big deal," Le Mars attorney Gene Collins, who managed the private sale, said for The Journal story. "In the Midwest, when you're talking potentially a couple million dollars to charity, that's a big deal, that's pretty unusual."
Per capita income rises
Per capita personal income in metro Sioux City increased by 5.3 percent last year, exceeding the national average, a new federal report shows.
Per capita income - personal income divided by population - increased from $48,058 in 2017 to $50,586 in 2018 in the metro area, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Among the 392 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Sioux City ranked 112th in per capita personal income, The Journal reported last Sunday.