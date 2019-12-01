OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs down

Council repeals pit bull ban

A solution in search of a problem is our reaction to Monday's 4-1 decision by the City Council to repeal the pit bull ban passed in 2008, then upheld in 2010. (The lone vote of opposition was cast by Pete Groetken; good for him.)

As we said before the final vote on third reading, no good reason existed to reopen this divisive debate. We sensed no tsunami of opposition within our community to the ban, which appeared to have worked the way it was intended.

Between 2008 and 2010, past City Councils studied, talked and argued about pit bulls, and vicious animals in general, ad nauseam, listening to both sides. The matter was, finally, decided and we as a community moved on.

Or so we thought.

We hope it doesn't, of course, but we fear repeal of the ban may create legal problems for the city, not prevent them.

Thumbs up

Convention Center improves

A new addition and renovations totaling $3 million were unveiled on Nov. 22 at the Sioux City Convention Center.