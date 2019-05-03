Thumbs up
Lobbying trip is worth investment
As they have each year for more than six decades, tri-state leaders from both the public and private sectors (this year's trip involved more than 50 men and women) traveled to Washington, D.C., this week for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce steak dinner (today it's more of a reception with steak appetizers than a sit-down meal) lobbying tradition.
At its foundation, this trip is about learning how Washington works, opening doors, making contacts, forging relationships and laying groundwork. For uninterrupted longevity, we know of no other community lobbying trip in the nation quite like it.
A strong record of producing federal support (these trips aren't only about money, they're also about advancing priorities and specific pieces of legislation) for a spectrum of important metro projects through the years speaks to the value of what is a committed strategy of consistence and persistence.
In other words, we believe the steak dinner lobbying missions represent an investment worth making. So long as public entities, such as cities and school districts, send only essential representatives and avoid extravagance, taxpayers are, in our view, well-served (we would be remiss if we didn't commend private leaders who pick up the tab for the trip themselves each year).
Inauguration
In an April 26 ceremony at the Newman Flanagan Center, Rachelle Karstens was inaugurated the 11th president of Briar Cliff University.
Interim president since 2017, Davenport, Iowa, native Karstens was named Briar Cliff president by the school's Board of Trustees in 2018 following a nationwide search.
“Rachelle Karstens is an authentic leader and visionary with a passion for ensuring Briar Cliff remains a top choice for academic excellence,” Steven Freeman, chairman of the board, said for an Aug. 1, 2018, Journal story. “Her proven background in higher education, law and fundraising, along with her commitment to Briar Cliff’s Franciscan values, will position our university for continued success.”
Experience parks in Iowa
On Earth Day, April 22, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 4500 Sioux River Road hosted the kickoff to Iowa's "99 Counties, 99 Parks" initiative, a commendable five-month effort designed to draw attention to and encourage enjoyment by residents and visitors of parks across the state.
"Most people don't realize that the state has more than 1,800 county parks encompassing nearly 200,000 acres," Tom Hazleton, chief executive officer of Iowa's County Conservation System, said at the local event. "We annually welcome about 24 million visitors, but we're looking forward to hosting even more people this summer."
Thumbs down
'Circus-like'
Attorney General William Barr said he wouldn't appear, but the House Judiciary Committee gaveled into session on Thursday anyway. An empty chair was placed at the witness table to denote Barr's absence.
According to a CNN story, "... the atmosphere still took on a circus-like show, with lawmakers bringing props and trading insults."
Representative Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., for example, brought in a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a ceramic chicken, sharing his food with his Democratic colleagues.
"The attorney general is here," Cohen said to reporters, pointing to the chicken. "He came."
The "hearing" lasted 15 minutes. Following opening statements from the panel's top Democrat and Republican, the committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gaveled the spectacle to a close.
Good grief.
Still No. 1
Iowa remains first in the nation for number of structurally deficient bridges, with nearly 20 percent, according to an American Society of Civil Engineers 2019 Report Card on infrastructure in Iowa. The report, issued on Thursday, grades the state in a dozen categories.
The state's grade in several individual categories increased and its overall grade of "C" increased from "C-" since the last such report was issued in 2015.
However, the state's grade of "D+" for bridges remained unchanged.