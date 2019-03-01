Thumbs down
A disappointing end
Talks between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly on Thursday with no signed agreement.
"Mere hours after both nations seemed hopeful of a deal, Trump's and Kim's motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other, the leaders' lunch canceled and a signing ceremony scuttled," according to an Associated Press report.
In a news conference after the summit concluded early, President Trump blamed lack of an agreement on North Korea's insistence on an end to all U.S. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the U.S. without a commitment by North Korea to elimination of its nuclear arsenal.
Here's hoping they're wrong
Roughly half of the nation's business economists believe the U.S. economy will slip into recession by the end of 2020 and nearly three-fourths of them see a recession by the end of 2021, The Associated Press reported in Tuesday's Journal.
The predictions were part of a survey conducted by the National Association for Business Economics.
Sports betting advances in Iowa
Committees in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature on Feb. 21 advanced bills under which Iowans would be able to bet on sports.
In light of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1992 federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or Bradley Act, through which most states, including Iowa, were prohibited from the establishment of sports wagering, we support discussion with an eye toward passage of legalized sports betting through which Iowans and the state of Iowa can get a piece of this popular activity under regulation by the state Racing and Gaming Commission.
For nearly 40 years, casinos have been part of this state's landscape. Today, nearly two dozen casinos produce an economic impact of some $1 billion each year. In our view, the addition of sports betting represents a natural next step in the evolution of gambling in Iowa.
Athletics facility opens
The United Sports Academy, a 56,000-square-foot multi-sports facility developed by partners Bart Connelly and Doug Skinner, opened in former Gateway space at 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City, S.D., The Journal reported on Feb. 22.
The Academy includes court space for basketball and volleyball practices and tournaments, a concession area, arcade, locker rooms and offices. A second phase of construction planned for this year includes addition of a health club and training center, two golf simulators and corporate event space with a bar and food service.
Biodiesel project gets boost from state
Iowa's Economic Development Authority board on Feb. 22 approved a request for $2.8 million in assistance from the state's High Quality Jobs Program for a biodiesel plant proposed near Hull, Iowa.
ReadiFuels-Iowa, a partnership between Applied Research Associates and C&N Biofuels, plans to build a $58.7 million plant on 77 acres where diesel and jet fuel would be produced from distillers corn oil, grease, tallow and other non-edible feedstocks, The Journal reported.
Plans call for the plant to be completed in late 2020 and employ 31 workers.