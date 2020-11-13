OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs up

Live shows back at Orpheum

To the Orpheum Theatre staff for demonstrating how a pandemic event can be handled. At Drew Lynch’s comedy show last week, staff made sure social distancing was in place, safety measures were paramount and everyone was comfortable. Even though attendees weren’t elbow to elbow, they could enjoy the show and see how we are still able to have entertainment in our venues.

Area voting goes smoothly

To the first-time poll workers who made sure Siouxland voting was just as smooth and effortless as it was in years past. While they might have been new to the process, they certainly did their homework and handled the job like seasoned pros.

Musketeers off to good start

To the Sioux City Musketeers for signing some powerhouse talent (and potential NHL stars) and, like Drew Lynch, showing it’s possible to have events in our facilities – if we just follow a few rules. The Tyson Events Center staff put in place protocols that should help them build during the season. All it takes is a little compliance.

Thumbs down

Too little public disclosure