OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs up
Live shows back at Orpheum
To the Orpheum Theatre staff for demonstrating how a pandemic event can be handled. At Drew Lynch’s comedy show last week, staff made sure social distancing was in place, safety measures were paramount and everyone was comfortable. Even though attendees weren’t elbow to elbow, they could enjoy the show and see how we are still able to have entertainment in our venues.
Area voting goes smoothly
To the first-time poll workers who made sure Siouxland voting was just as smooth and effortless as it was in years past. While they might have been new to the process, they certainly did their homework and handled the job like seasoned pros.
Musketeers off to good start
To the Sioux City Musketeers for signing some powerhouse talent (and potential NHL stars) and, like Drew Lynch, showing it’s possible to have events in our facilities – if we just follow a few rules. The Tyson Events Center staff put in place protocols that should help them build during the season. All it takes is a little compliance.
Thumbs down
Too little public disclosure
To health officials who don’t think it’s necessary to inform the public on coronavirus cases and their ability to handle rising numbers. When the pandemic started, they held regular news conferences. Now, those are as scarce as ones held by state officials. Why is there this fear of informing? Panic sets in when we DON’T know.
Protect yourself and others
To those who grouse about masks. No freedoms are being denied because you have to wear a mask. If you’re going out in public and you’re going to be around people, just do it. With numbers spiking, it’s a small price to pay – particularly since you could be responsible for transferring the virus to someone you love.
