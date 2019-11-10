OUR OPINION: Cheers and Jeers

Thumbs up

Frank LaMere honored

Family members, friends and community leaders gathered in South Sioux City, Nebraska, on Nov. 1 for the dedication of Frank LaMere Park.

The admired, respected Native American activist died in June at the age of 69.

The city park named for him is located within the Flatwater Crossing residential/commercial project under construction along the Missouri River. Ho-Chunk Inc., owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is the developer.

"Frank was the type of a person who would answer the call every time," Lance Morgan, president and chief executive officer of Ho-Chunk, said at the park dedication. "If a cause was close to his heart, he became its champion."

A park bearing his name strikes us as a wonderful way to keep LaMere's name and life accomplishments alive for future generations.

Move of school election helps