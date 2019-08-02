Thumbs down
Adding fuel to fire
President Trump tweeted Thursday he will add a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese-made products beginning Sept. 1, which would effectively put a tax on all Chinese goods entering the United States.
The news only will add to anxiety for farmers in Midwest agriculture states like Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota who are bearing the brunt of the U.S.-China trade war started in the spring of 2018.
Thumbing its nose
According to U.S. military intelligence, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile on Friday morning local time (Thursday in the U.S.). The launch was similar to the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea on Wednesday.
The tests are a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Not going away
Statistics from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Omaha Field Division show a 31 percent increase in meth seizures this year in the five-state area - Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota - it covers, The Journal's Nick Hytrek reported on Sunday.
In the first six months of the year, law enforcement officers seized 1,437 pounds of meth in those five states with an estimated value of $9 million. In all of 2018, seizures of meth in the five states totaled 1,639 pounds. In Iowa alone, Hytrek reported, 375 pounds of meth were seized in the first six months of the year compared to 382 pounds seized for all of 2018.
After having some success in combating the scourge of meth in the wake of steps focused on limiting access to pseudoephedrine - a key ingredient in making the drug - in 2005 and 2010, it's clear Iowa faces a resurgence of this familiar nemesis.
Thumbs up
Returning to work
Police Officer Bruce Hokel, who lost part of a leg earlier this year and was fitted with a prosthetic leg, is back in uniform and patrolling the streets of Sioux City, The Journal's Mason Docktor reported on Sunday.
Hokel, 47, fell from the roof of his house in January, breaking the tibia in his left leg in four places above the ankle. Later in the year while he was recuperating, an aggressive staph infection developed, resulting in amputation of his leg below the knee on April 22.
We know we join his fellow officers and our community in expressing our admiration at what is a remarkable story of resilience written by this 14-year SCPD veteran.
Running to another title
Shelby Houlihan, the Sioux City East High School graduate and track standout who represented the United States in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, on Saturday finished first in the 1,500-meter run at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Des Moines, Iowa, for the second consecutive year.
In doing so, she set a Drake Stadium record with a time of 4:03.46.